South Africa: North West Legislature Holds Oversight Meeting Over Merger of Ventersdorp and Tlokwe Local Municipalities, 1 Feb

press release

North West Legislature Committee on Local Government to meet department and NW405 Municipality over merger of Tlokwe and Ventersdorp Municipalities

On Wednesday, 1 February 2017, the North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Local Government and Human Settlement will hold an oversight meeting with Department of Local Government and Human Settlements and NW 405 municipality over the merger of Ventersdorp and Tlokwe Local Municipalities in the Legislature Committee Room 2 at 15h00.

The MEC for the Department, Fenny Gaolaolwe; departmental officials; Mayor of NW 405 Local Municipality, Cllr. Khotso Khumalo and senior management will attend the meeting.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature