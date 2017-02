About 17 people, mostly primary school children, were injured in an accident between a minibus taxi and a car near KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, on Wednesday, paramedics said.

The accident happened on Old Main Road around 06:40, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

The minibus was taking the children to school at the time. It overturned and came to rest on its side. The injured were taken to Durban hospitals.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

