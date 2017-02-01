South Africa: Road Traffic Management On Tshwane Traffic Officer

press release

Tshwane traffic officer goes on trial for corruption

A Tshwane Metro traffic officer is expected to go on trial in Cullinan tomorrow on charges of corruption.

The officer, Sebo Esther Mathabatha, was arrested on Moloto Road in December 2015 while conducting law enforcement operation.

It is alleged that the she stopped an agent of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and demanded a R100 bribe. She is currently on bail.

In another case of corruption, a warrant of arrest has been issued against a Mooi River licencing official after he failed to appear in court in connection with the fraudulent issuing of licences.

Skhumbuzo Samson Ndlovu was supposed to appear at the Durban Commercial Crime Court yesterday (30 January 2017) together with a driving school instructor from Estcourt.

It is alleged that Ndlovu conspired with the driving school instructor to have licences fraudulently issued to drivers. The case has been postponed to 30 March 2017.

Issued by: Road Traffic Management Corporation