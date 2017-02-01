31 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Road Traffic Management On Tshwane Traffic Officer

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Tshwane traffic officer goes on trial for corruption

A Tshwane Metro traffic officer is expected to go on trial in Cullinan tomorrow on charges of corruption.

The officer, Sebo Esther Mathabatha, was arrested on Moloto Road in December 2015 while conducting law enforcement operation.

It is alleged that the she stopped an agent of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and demanded a R100 bribe. She is currently on bail.

In another case of corruption, a warrant of arrest has been issued against a Mooi River licencing official after he failed to appear in court in connection with the fraudulent issuing of licences.

Skhumbuzo Samson Ndlovu was supposed to appear at the Durban Commercial Crime Court yesterday (30 January 2017) together with a driving school instructor from Estcourt.

It is alleged that Ndlovu conspired with the driving school instructor to have licences fraudulently issued to drivers. The case has been postponed to 30 March 2017.

Issued by: Road Traffic Management Corporation

South Africa

Health Boss Quits Following Report On Mentally Ill Patient Deaths

The ANC and DA have welcomed Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu's resignation, following a report into the deaths of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.