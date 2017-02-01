1 February 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: National Security Stops Ex Eoco Boss

Photo: Daniel Finnan/RFI
National security operatives from the Flagstaff House have reportedly prevented the former boss from taking away documents (file photo).

National Security Operatives from the Flagstaff House on Monday prevented dismissed Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) boss, Justice Yao Tsar from taking vital documents away from his office.

The Chronicle investigations revealed that Mr Tsar visited the office on Monday, dressed in all white attire.

According to our sources, Mr Tsar claimed that he had not received any official letter, which stipulates his dismissal and that Ghana thrives on Rule of Law and that, so far as he was concerned, nobody could sack him from office.

While he was bragging, he was at the same time packing off his things. But some of the staff became incensed when they saw that Mr Tsar was packing vital documents that could help EOCO investigate certain cases.

Some staff members, The Chronicle was told, quickly informed the National Security Operatives from the Flagstaff House who dashed in to prevent the former boss from taking the documents. He was sent to the Account Department to check whether financial records were intact.

However, it was unclear whether the operatives have accounting background. He was asked to report to the National Security office yesterday (Tuesday) at 8:30 am.

Mr Tsar was dismissed last Saturday following Chronicle publication on his investigation into the activities of the former Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Mr Stephen Opuni, in which the paper reported of conflict of interest.

Shortly after his dismissal, staff at EOCO were in frenzy and expressed gratitude to God for the intervention.

