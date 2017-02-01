1 February 2017

Ghana: Chinese Community Celebrates New Year Festival in Kumasi

By Ernest Best Anane

Kumasi — The Chinese community in Ghana has celebrated their new year's festival in Kumasi, with a call for brotherly co-existence and collaboration with Ghanaians to enhance business relations.

Monica Wei, spokesperson for the Chinese community in Kumasi, explained at the event that besides the exposure of Chinese tradition and culture, which demonstrate power, dignity and fertility in the performance of their traditional drumming and dancing, it is meant to enhance Ghana-China relations.

She stressed the need for peaceful co-existence between the peoples of the two countries and improve upon trade relations in a peaceful and business friendly atmosphere.

Ms. Monica Wei appealed to the Ghana government to collaborate with Chinese nationals in the country.

Mr. Peter Chen, Director of Shengfa, a Chinese company dealing in heavy duty equipment, advised Chinese citizens in Ghana not to take advantage of the hospitality of the Ghanaian citizens and take the law into their hands and do whatever they like, but rather work and operate their businesses within the confines of the law.

