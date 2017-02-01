Ghana: Black Stars' Chances and Razak Braimah's Diatribe

Politics is widely acclaimed to divide Ghanaians, whilst football or the fortunes of the Black Stars has been the one thing that unites all Ghanaians, irrespective of political affiliation, gender, religion or age.

The Black Stars has won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) four times - in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982; and has been runner-up 5 times - in 1968, 1970, 1992, 2010 and 2015. This has been a colourful record of envy on the African continent.

However, the inability of the Black Stars to clinch a fifth Africa Cup of Nations trophy since 1982, some 35 odd years ago, has left Ghanaians wondering and dreaming whether this feat will be achievable any time soon.

The on-going 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, which has seen the Black Stars qualify for a semi final meeting against Cameroon tomorrow, has given the general Ghanaian populace the hope of winning the fifth Afcon trophy.

The Black Stars have been 5-times losing finalists, and, therefore, losing again at the finals will not impress any Ghanaian. This time, they must aim for the trophy, which is what all Ghanaians are looking forward to. The Chronicle believes the team is on course to achieve this 35 year old dream.

However, reports reaching us from the camp of the Black Stars in far away Gabons seem to have poured cold water on our expectations for a fifth Afcon title. Ghana's safest pair of hands, goalkeeper Razak Brimah, has been alleged to have rained vituperations and unprintable words on his critics in Ghana.

The Chronicle has laid its hands on a voice recording purported to have been made by Razak Brimah and uploaded on his facebook page, and if what we heard on the recording is really attributable to the Black Stars number one goalie, then we must say we were really disgusted and appalled by his comments.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper was widely criticised for his 'poor positioning' which led to his conceding two goals from set pieces, in the games against Egypt and D.R Congo.

Sportsmen and women across the world in the games they have chosen to represent their countries are first of all mentors and role models for their nations. They must, therefore, behave in ways that inspire and make us hold them in awe.

We were all witness to the criticisms against Asamoah Gyan in the 2010 South Africa World Cup against Uruguay, after he missed a penalty. The current Black Stars captain did not insult back, but reacted by resigning from the team, only to return later, knowing very well the importance of representing one's nation at the highest level.

Even in the on-going Afcon 2017 in Gabon, Senegal's Sadio Mane missed the crucial penalty kick against Cameroon, which sent his team packing out of the tournament. Senegalese at home have poured vituperations on him.

One might say the Senegalese supporters might have been high handed in their approach, but maybe it could be a way of a nation venting its frustrations after the painful defeat. We all saw how he broke down and wept after missing the spot kick, meaning he also shared the same sentiments as his kinsmen.

Sadio Mane is on record to have still gone ahead to apologise to his compatriots back home, despite all the insults.

The action of Razak Brimah is, therefore, very repulsive, to say the least. The Chronicle is happy that the Ghana Football Association has quickly reacted by imposing a fine of $2,500 on the goalkeeper for his disgusting statement.

Ghanaians must, therefore, put this issue behind us, so that we concentrate on the task ahead to clinch the ultimate diadem.