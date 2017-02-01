Cameroon: Bilingualism - Initiative That Should Be Generalized

Since 2008, the Ministry of Secondary Education has been running a specialized programme (Programme d'education bilingue special) by which specially selected students, on account of their capabilities, are registered to do a kind of hybrid course without regard to their sub-system of origin and which usually ends up with students of the French-speaking or English-speaking sub-systems going in for examinations of either systems without any discrimination. Government's over-all objective is to prepare students for a future Cameroon in which such rejections or discriminations based on the origin of the educational system, as observed today, are either phased out or, at least, reduced to peripheral dimensions. This initiative comes at propitious moments especially as the two sub-systems are virtually eyeball-to-eyeball, leading to a long stretched out strike which has seen the Anglophone sub-system literally dysfunctional.

Once upon a time...We must learn from errors of the past! In fact in the early 60s, the then federal ministry of education had initiated such a project which showed immediate wonderful results as students of both English and French expression were brought to Man O' War Bay near today's Limbe for what was generally seen as the first initiative to build a Cameroon in which there was not going to be a language bias against any language community. The initiative died rather too early, but relics of that system are there to show that if the initiative had continued, we would have had a Cameroon void of the types of demands being made by sections of the national community today. The initiative such as getting intelligent young students come together to study indiscriminately in any of the other official languages is very good indeed. But it must be fostered and given the political will to function well by closer attention.

Attending loose classes in a day-school system may not offer the trick. Rather, obtaining more funding so that such students can be made to study in a more convivial environment such as a boarding school system paid by the State can provide better results, especially as the result is not only to train high-level totally bilingual experts, but also to have citizens who do not reject each other simply on account of the language they speak! The public is begging to see the generalization of such special bilingual programmes even if simply to give more credit to the Cameroonian educational exception which many people out of Cameroon admire, but which many policy makers within the country will want destroyed for incomprehensible reasons.