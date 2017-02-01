Cameroon: Bilingualism - Respecting Constitutional Provisions!

Setting up bilingualism sections in schools is simply living up to the laws of the land reinforced recently by the creation of a Commission for its promotion among others

Cameroon's bilingualism - with English and French as official languages, is not a novelty. It is legally-binding notably the constitution which stipulates in Article 1(3) that, "English and French shall be the official languages of Cameroon with equal status." The responsibility for the promotion and implementation of bilingualism in the country is incumbent on government. Strides have been recorded thus far though much ground still remains to be covered. In a drive to consolidating the achievements as well as opening up new avenues to uphold the 'national wealth and pride' within and without Africa, public authorities have been multiplying strategies.

Coming up with a week for bilingualism during which schools are evaluating the path covered some 12 years after likewise the setting up of bilingual centres in different schools, many hold, have been good steps in the right direction. The theme for the ongoing National Bilingualism Week piloted by the Ministry of Secondary Education is "Bilingualism: A Driving Force for Promoting Excellence and Social Inclusion". The latest move to give bilingualism a boost, taken at a very high level, is the birth of a watchdog commission to guarantee effective understanding and practice of the languages and the respect of the cultures of the peoples in the country. We are referring here to Presidential Decree N°2017/013 of 23 January 2017 to lay down the establishment, organisation and functioning of the National Commission on the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism. According to the decree creating the Commission, once operational - when material and human resources would have been assembled, "the Commission shall be responsible for promoting bilingualism and multiculturalism in Cameroon with a view to maintaining peace and consolidating the country's national and strengthening its people's willingness and day-to-day experience with respect to living together."

The task seems challenging looking at the situation on the ground. Coming on the heels of manifested discontentment of a section of the population for what they term disdain shown the English language over the years, ongoing efforts are therefore to ensure somewhat equality and restore dignity that the two official languages are supposed to have in daily activities of citizens. Thus, efforts have to be collectively undertaken to right past wrongs.