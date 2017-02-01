CONTROVERSIAL pastor Evan Mawarire, who made a name by mobilising people to illegally demonstrate against Government, has been arrested.

Mawarire was arrested at the Harare International Airport today.

It is not clear where the controversial clergyman was coming from when he was arrested on landing at the airport.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed his arrest.

"I can confirm that he was arrested at the Harare International Airport. He was on a warrant of arrest," she said.

It is not clear on which case Mawarire was on a warrant of arrest.

"I am not yet sure when he will appear in court," said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

His lawyer Mr Harrison Nkomo said he was busy and would provide details when ready.