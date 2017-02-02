1 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Eveready Closes Uganda Warehouse

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mugambi Mutegi

Nairobi — Eveready East Africa has closed its Ugandan warehouse and opted to supply the market through a distributor - even as the firm announced that its net loss for the year to September has increased by 2.5 per cent to KSh206.5 million (Shs7b). Eveready managing director Jackson Mutua said the company will now supply the Ugandan market through a local distributor after "cultural and structural hardships" impeded its operations in the neighbouring country.

"Sometime in early 2012, the company made a decision to supply Uganda through Kenya or direct shipments for efficiency purposes," Mr Mutua said in an interview.

"However, it has not been easy trading in Uganda. For instance, some retailers lack identity cards posing a significant challenge when trying to manage them. It is for such reasons that the board decided to close the warehouse."

Eveready is now looking for a Uganda-based distributor, whom Mr Mutua says will be better placed to anticipate and handle the dynamics of the market.

The Nairobi Securities Exchang-listed firm, in December, announced that it had terminated its near half-century distribution agreement with US-based Energizer Holdings.

Uganda

Uganda Comes to the Rescue As East Africa Faces Maize Shortage

In the past three months, Uganda has exported more than 28,000 tonnes of maize worth $14 million to the region, as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.