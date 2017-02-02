Uganda: Eveready Closes Uganda Warehouse

Nairobi — Eveready East Africa has closed its Ugandan warehouse and opted to supply the market through a distributor - even as the firm announced that its net loss for the year to September has increased by 2.5 per cent to KSh206.5 million (Shs7b). Eveready managing director Jackson Mutua said the company will now supply the Ugandan market through a local distributor after "cultural and structural hardships" impeded its operations in the neighbouring country.

"Sometime in early 2012, the company made a decision to supply Uganda through Kenya or direct shipments for efficiency purposes," Mr Mutua said in an interview.

"However, it has not been easy trading in Uganda. For instance, some retailers lack identity cards posing a significant challenge when trying to manage them. It is for such reasons that the board decided to close the warehouse."

Eveready is now looking for a Uganda-based distributor, whom Mr Mutua says will be better placed to anticipate and handle the dynamics of the market.

The Nairobi Securities Exchang-listed firm, in December, announced that it had terminated its near half-century distribution agreement with US-based Energizer Holdings.