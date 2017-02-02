Uganda: Border Trade Project Fails to Start

Cross — In May 2015, the Ministry of Trade and Industry launched the Great Lakes Trade Facilitation Project (GLTFP) aimed at boosting regional trade by removing constraints to trade and improving infrastructure.

The the project, supposed to be funded by the World Bank, was to help improve the business environment and reduce non-tariff barriers to intra-regional trade, and address the underlying causes of conflict, poverty and underdevelopment at the common border of Uganda and DR Congo.

Proponents of the $10 million project, out of which the World Bank was to provide $7m and the government $3m, felt that cross-border trade would not only boost exchange in agricultural products, but also lead to social cohesion.

Reducing the cost of doing small scale business, especially by female traders, was identified as one of the ways through which boosting trade would be realised.

The project, which was planned to be implemented at three border crossing points of Bunagana, Mpondwe and Goli on the western side of Uganda, had four components. The first component involved causing major improvements in the core trade infrastructure and facilities at the border.

Existing customs offices, border-crossing roads and junctions, drainage systems and sanitation facilities were to be improved and green spaces created through landscaping. All those were planned to take up at least 70 per cent of the project funds.

Work on the infrastructure was meant to be done in two phases. The first was to cover roads, sanitation facilities, customs buildings and green areas, while the second would cover the establishment of border markets.

The second component was meant to be the enactment of policies and implementation of procedure reforms and build capacity of traders and government officials in a way that would facilitate cross-border trade in goods and services.

The third component entailed putting in place a performance-based management system in cross-border administration, while the fourth would focus on implementation support, monitoring and evaluation and enhancing mechanisms for communication.

Status

More than two years after the project was first launched, nothing has been done to upgrade the infrastructure at any of the three border crossings. Save for Bunagagana, which had its roads fixed by the Uganda National Roads Authority in 2012 when the Kabale-Kisoro-Bunagana road was fixed, roads in the other two project sites remain untouched.

The 14.4 kilometre road from Nebbi to Goli is a murram thoroughfare which gets impassable, especially during the rainy season. The road from Kasese to Mpondwe is not any different.

Similarly, no work has been done on rebuilding or improving the customs offices, the toilet facilities and landscaping to create the green spaces envisaged. There is no evidence that anything has been done.

Information on the Ministry of Trade and Industry website suggests that the project is not any closer to taking off.

"A specific budget estimate for compensations and implementation of other environmental mitigations that will be involved has not been made because the scope of size and area of operation on some sites are not yet known," the ministry states.