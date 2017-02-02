Uganda: 180 Bankers Pass Professional Examinations

Kampala — A total of 180 bankers have passed their professional banking exams from the Uganda Institute of Bankers (UIB) in Kampala.

Speaking at the handover of results to the institute's chief executive officer, Mr Anthony Mulindwa, on Tuesday, Mr Mathias Katamba, the chairman education committee of the Institute of Bankers, said professional training in the banking sector is vital for developing talents that can further be useful in growing the country's banking sector.

Mr Mulindwa, on the other hand, said the professionals will be awarded certificates of banking, certified professional bankers' course, diplomas in microfinance and certificates in credit management.

"The individuals who attend these courses are predominantly practicing bankers and those aspiring to take on a professional banking career," Mr Mulindwa said.

He added that students who have completed their advanced level or are undertaking an undergraduate programme but interested in joining the banking industry are free to apply for the professional courses for a two-year period.

UIB was established in 1967 as a centre of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in United Kingdom.

It gained autonomous status in 1990.