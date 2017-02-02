1 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 180 Bankers Pass Professional Examinations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Bahingwire

Kampala — A total of 180 bankers have passed their professional banking exams from the Uganda Institute of Bankers (UIB) in Kampala.

Speaking at the handover of results to the institute's chief executive officer, Mr Anthony Mulindwa, on Tuesday, Mr Mathias Katamba, the chairman education committee of the Institute of Bankers, said professional training in the banking sector is vital for developing talents that can further be useful in growing the country's banking sector.

Mr Mulindwa, on the other hand, said the professionals will be awarded certificates of banking, certified professional bankers' course, diplomas in microfinance and certificates in credit management.

"The individuals who attend these courses are predominantly practicing bankers and those aspiring to take on a professional banking career," Mr Mulindwa said.

He added that students who have completed their advanced level or are undertaking an undergraduate programme but interested in joining the banking industry are free to apply for the professional courses for a two-year period.

UIB was established in 1967 as a centre of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in United Kingdom.

It gained autonomous status in 1990.

Uganda

Uganda Comes to the Rescue As East Africa Faces Maize Shortage

In the past three months, Uganda has exported more than 28,000 tonnes of maize worth $14 million to the region, as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.