Uganda: We Are Not Exposed to Crane Bank Toxic Loans, Says dfcu

According to Bank of Uganda (BoU), one of the reasons Crane Bank became undercapitalised in a space of a year was because of the failure by borrowers to honour their debt obligations.

BoU reveals that by the time they took over management and operations of Crane Bank in October 2016, at least 20 per cent (about Shs300b) of total loans were non-performing loans (NPLs).

dfcu, last week agreed with BoU, to acquire some of the assets and liabilities of Crane Bank, which includes some of the loans.

The concern has been that dfcu may have acquired some of those toxic assets and have its capital eroded. However, dfcu Bank says they are not exposed to those toxic Crane Bank debts.

"This bank has been under the management of the Central Bank and the Central Bank is very specific on the management of non-performing loans. When you have an NPL, you are required to make provisions. So during the tenure when the Central Bank was in charge, they carried out what they call an inventory and part of the process was to ascertain the non-performing loans and made sure that there are available provisions because there is no point in passing on toxic assets from one bank to another," explained Mr Juma Kisaame, the managing director dfcu Bank, told Daily Monitor.

In 2015, Crane Bank had an NPL portfolio of Shs142 billion. They made provisions of Shs50 billion for bad and doubtful debts.

However, BoU's assessment had revealed that there was a need for a larger provision. The provision would often eat into the income before tax and then into the capital of the bank. When BoU took-over Crane Bank management, it provided provisions for all the doubtful debts before selling the assets to dfcu.

"So all the assets we take on and their specific classifications are well provisioned and they will not cause us any problems because they come with their provisions. That is a requirement of the Financial Institutions Act (FIA) and Bank of Uganda was in charge, so they have to fulfill their obligation so we do not worry about toxic assets because they have no effect on us," Mr Kisaame further said.

When provisions exceed the income of the bank, it leads to a loss that affects the capital of the bank. BoU was also making recoveries on some of the NPLs and by the time dfcu Bank acquired the assets, about Shs50 billion had been recovered.

Additionally, it repossessed some of the assets of borrowers.

Those recoveries are still ongoing. Some of the properties under the hammer now belong to Vaya Development - a real estate company, Horyal Investments, a holding company for Atiak Sugar and Oasis Mall, Aureco Investments, Khadhar Investments and Dayton Trading, among others.

In 2015, dfcu Bank was also exposed to higher NPLs of Shs71 billion from Shs49 billion in the previous year.

dfcu's provisions were about Shs11.6 billion but by June 2016, they had reduced to Shs5.2 billion after recoveries had been made.

Shs300b

amount of money worth of non-performing loans that crane bank had in october 2016 when bank of uganda took it over.