Kampala — Even when he still whines about missing months' pay, Uganda Cranes boss Micho Sredejovic emphasises his ultimate desire to carry on his duties as national team coach.

"The agent that manages me does not exit. It is my work that manages me. When the moment for me to leave comes, I shall go to Fufa president (Moses Magogo's office with Edgar Watson (CEO) and we discuss it," he said yesterday at Fufa House in Mengo.

"I am the least paid national team coach on continent but I have no idea on resigning because Magogo and Fufa are not just my bosses but brothers. I am here to make impossible possible."

"I am committed and dedicated on the job. I am currently looking for clubs for our clubless players.

"My colleagues like Hector Cuper (Egypt), Avram Grant (Ghana) and federation presidents in Africa have appreciated my work, which explains why I have many job offers."

Afcon targets

Micho says he was close to getting his Afcon targets - getting the first goal, first point and first win at the tourney but just came short.

"We were just punished for weakness technically, tactically and our naivety and inexperience were exposed. But Rome was not built in one day," Micho explained.

"A coach's bag is always half full. He should be ready to go if the results don't come."

The Serbian admitted it was always going to be a harder task to make it to the finals of the tourney although his target was reaching the quarterfinals.

According to Magogo, Cranes playmaker Kizito Luwagga, if found guilty by the pending Afcon report, awaits his punishment since he signed the code of conduct before the tournament. Micho minced no words while explaining Luwagga's value to the national team. "I know two William Kizito Luwaggas; the one that was so impressive again Botswana, and the one that is down lately," Micho said of the want-away Portugal-based playmaker.

"Luwagga has played 116 minutes for his club this season and played over 345 minutes on national team since the Tunisia friendly which means has got a lot of playing time on national team than club. "But he statistically has wasted number of clear-cut chances than any other player for example against Congo Brazzaville and Mali twice amongst other reckless mistakes. But he wanted to play the whole game, I cannot do that even if he is my grandfather," the 47-year-old Serb stressed.

"We benched him against Egypt to show him that he is not untouchable. We still like him so much and Fufa will decide but he has to show me that he can still play," concluded Micho.

WHAT LUWAGGA CAN DO

Artist. His creativity can spark several attacks and he does that without breaking sweat - like the away goal against Botswana can attest. The Rio Ave playmaker can add an exotic touch to the Cranes fold and his ability to glide on both wings gives the technical bench plenty of tactical options.