Three soldiers were killed in fierce battles between Nigerian troops and Boko Haram members, the army has said.

Several members of the insurgents were also killed in the battles while arms and ammunition were recovered, Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The battles were in different parts of Damboa Local Government Area after which "Armoured Fighting vehicle, trucks, arms and ammunition," were recovered from the fleeing terrorists, Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said.

"Unfortunately however, 3 soldiers paid the supreme price, while 5 others were wounded in action.

"The bodies of the late soldiers and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated," he added.

Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, 7 Division Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE during clearance operation at Dulsa and Buk, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, today had an encounter with fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in which they recovered Armoured Fighting vehicle, trucks, arms and ammunition.

At Dulsa this morning, the troops cleared the hideout of the terrorists during which they neutralized 6 Boko Haram terrorists, recovered 1 Light Machine Gun, 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade Tubes and 1 Extra Anti-Aircraft Gun Barrel.

The troops also encountered Boko Haram terrorists camp at Buk where they were engaged by the terrorists.

During the encounter, the troops neutralized large number of the Boko Haram terrorists and wounded several others.

They also made an unprecedented recovery.

The items recovered include 9 AK-47 rifles, 3 Fabrique Nationale rifles, 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade Bombs, 1 Mortar Tube, 1 Shilka, 1 Gun truck mounted with Anti-Aircraft Gun and 2 Hilux vehicles.

Unfortunately however, 3 soldiers paid the supreme price, while 5 others were wounded in action. Similarly, 1 Mine-Resistant, Ambush-Protected vehicle belonging to the Brigade was badly damaged.

The bodies of the late soldiers and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated.

The wounded soldiers are in stable condition.