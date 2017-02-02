Kenya/Senegal: Kenya Football U20 to Play Senegal in Friendly

Nairobi — The national football under-20 team will take on Senegal in two international friendly matches to be played February 10 and 12 respectively in Dakar Senegal.

The friendlies are part of Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) grand master plan that aims to not only foster football development at the junior level but also build a future senior national team.

"We have formulated a policy that will ensure all our junior national teams play two matches in all international friendlies that they partake," FKF CEO Robert Muthomi said.

"We believe the move will provide an opportunity for the whole squad to not only experience international matches but also learn vital aspects of the game that are key to their future football development," explained the CEO.

The team is expected to report to camp at Kasarani Stadium on Thursday morning at 10 am.

Head Coach John Kamau has called up 26 players to camp ahead of the international assignment, with a good number having been scouted during the Kenyan Premier League U20 Tournament that was held in December last year.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Ahmed Musa Omar (Bandari Youth), John Otieno (Balding School), Job Ochieng (Kakamega High).

Defenders

Mohammed Molisia (Western Stima), Ezekiel Nyati (Passenga High), Washington Onyago (Gor Youth), Maingi Muthoka (Kilifi), Baraka Badi (Thika United), Samuel Semo (Korogocho Youth), David Owino (Laiser Hill).

Midfielders

Bernard Ouma (Our Lady of Fatuma), John Njuguna (Passenga), Teddy Osok (Nairobi Stima), Vincent Wasambo, John Macharia (Kariobangi Sharks), Joshua Otieno (Sony Sugar), Ramadhan "Messi" Agege (Aspire).

Forwards

Abdikhaliq M. Elmoge (Al-hilal Wanjir, James Mazembe (Kakamega High), Francis Kinyua (Thika Youth), Michael O. Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks), Masika Musa (Laiser Hill), Remy Sheikh (Ligi Ndogo), Victor Ogendo (Bukebe Boys High), Peter Kamau (Acakoro), Jaffery Owiti (Chemelil Sugar).