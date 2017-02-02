2 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kagame Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: New Times
Rwandans are today marking Heroes’ Day with celebrations taking place at the village level.
By Athan Tashobya

President Paul Kagame yesterday led national celebrations to mark the 23rd Heroes' Day, where he lay a wreath at the Heroes Mausoleum in Remera, Kigali.

This year's Heroes' Day, which was marked at the village level, was held under the theme, "Heroism is making Choices that Fit Us."

In paying tribute to the national heroes, President Kagame was accompanied by senior government, officials, the dean of diplomatic corps accredited to Rwanda, senior military and police officers.

Dr Pierre Damien Habumuremyi, the chairperson of the Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honour (Cheno), said the day serves to remind Rwandans that heroism is not for the dead but for the living as well.

He called upon the young and old to cultivate the spirit of heroism in service to the nation for the development of the country.

"We have always had heroes in Rwanda. It is from the sacrifices of those heroes that we continue to build the spirit of heroism and pass it on to future generations. We must continue following the path of the gallant men and women of our nation," Habumuremyi said.

More on This

Rwanda's heroes are classified into three categories; Imanzi, Imena and Ingenzi.

The Imanzi category, the highest order, features people who made utmost achievements at the expense of everything else, including their own lives.

They include Maj Gen Fred Rwigema, who died on the frontline the day after the launch of the Liberation War, and the 'Unknown Soldier,' which represents all soldiers who lost their lives fighting for Rwanda.

The Imena category comprises of people whose track record has proven their deeds as extraordinary acts of sacrifice for the country.

They include King Mutara III Rudahigwa, Michel Rwagasana (special adviser to late King Rudahigwa), Agathe Uwilingiyimana (former prime minister), Félicité Niyitegeka, a Catholic nun who was working at a parish in Rubavu, and Nyange Secondary School students.

The last category, Ingenzi, comprises heroes who are still alive, a list that is yet to be published.

"It is by and from these heroes that we have a Rwanda that we are proud to call home. We, therefore, must honour the sacrifices of our heroes and continue to work together towards a prosperous and dignified Rwanda," Habumuremyi added.

While shedding more light on the theme, Habumuremyi emphasised that Rwanda's quest for making the right decisions and choices in the interest of the Rwanda people, had gained momentum and that the spirit is more resilient than ever.

"We (Rwandans) must continue making suitable choices that are relevant to our culture and values; choices that befit us as opposed to those that might be imposed on us.

"As we enter a significant season of presidential elections, this requires us to make suitable decisions that befits our vision and the direction the nation is taking. Those are some of the important choices we need to keep in mind as we move forward together," Habumuremyi said.

The family members of the heroes, whose remains lay at the Heroes Mausoleum, also laid wreaths at the cemetery to pay homage to their loved ones.

Habumuremyi noted that there is an ongoing search for even more outstanding individuals who would be decorated for heroic acts of service. At the village levels, across the country.

The celebration event included a football game between two military teams and another between rivals Rayon Sports and APR football clubs that the latter won.

More on This

The 8th February 1993 Offensive By RPA Forces

This is another chronicle of the 1990-1994 Liberation War by the Rwanda Patriotic Front/Army (RPF/A) that liberated the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.