Rwanda: How the New Hi-Tech Traffic Control Devices Work

Following the launch of the hi-tech traffic management system in December last year, Rwanda National Police (RNP) has rolled out the system in the City of Kigali and on major highways.

The Hand Held Terminal (HHT) and Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) partly replace the old manual system of fining and controlling traffic offenders.

The HHT is a cashless system where penalized traffic offenders can pay using smart card, VISA or telecom banking systems while the ANPR is a computerized camera installed in a traffic vehicle that automatically checks the status of vehicles.

The spokesperson for traffic and road safety department, Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Emmanuel Kabanda, said that the devices are "one hundred percent operational in Kigali."

"We are in the process of replacing the old system countrywide in the coming months," CIP Kabanda said.

He, however said that the new hi-tech system has challenged some drivers especially on the process of payment.

"The HHT and the ANPR are part of the wider Information Management System that will predominantly replace all traffic-related services that were previously handled manually, including doing both theory and practical driver's license tests," said CIP Kabanda.

How the HHT works

"The Hand-Held Terminal (HHT), among others, replaces the usual paper traffic fine receipt. It scans the driver's license and the offender receives an instant message indicating the type of offence committed and the fine. It has been made easy that the offender can pay right there using VISA or smart cards, Mobile Money, Tigo Cash or Airtel Money," said Kabanda.

To pay using telecom banking systems, you go through Irembo (online platform) by dialing *909#, select the preferred language (English or Kinyarwanda), go to option 14 on 'Amande exhibition and fine management, enter the contravention number, proceed to the option of which fine you are paying for, and send.

The system automatically generates the billing ID, which is used to pay through the normal procedures.

For example, those using MTN Mobile Money will dial *182#, select preferred language, go to option three (pay bills); go to Irembo Services, fill in the given billing ID. You follow procedures.

"With the HHT, there is no more confiscation of the offender's documents like has been case. It is an easy cashless payment system, as a national policy, that erases all inconveniences the old system was causing in terms of queuing to pay in the bank and the process of reclaiming the confiscated documents, which in some cases required you to further face transport cost burdens to travel from one place to another to collect your permit," noted CIP Kabanda.

He, however, clarified that the old payment system remains active for whoever wishes, and also for foreigners who have not subscribed to the local systems.

"The offender still has three working days to pay the fines using any of the three means that is convenient to him or her."

He noted that failure to clear the penalties in three days, the offender is put on the "watch list" and that such defiance adds up to the list to which the conduct of the driver is valued.

"This hi-tech system is built in a way that each offence committed by a driver or vehicle is recorded and can be viewed, and can be the base for further action to defiant driver including suspending the license."

The Automated Number Plate Recognition therefore recognizes if the vehicle is on the wanted list for certain offences, and can automatically check the validity of the vehicle's mechanical inspection certificate, insurance, the owner and its crash or traffic offences' records.

With the new system, owners of vehicles will also be booking online to have their automobiles' mechanical status checked, and they will be receiving instant messages on where, when and the time the vehicle will be inspected.

"The Information management System will integrate other institutions like immigration, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) and National Identification Agency, which also play a role in traffic management."

The devices, he noted, will also help to identify forged driver's license.