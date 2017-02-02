2 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Economy Earned 97% of Its Tourism Revenue From Domestic Travel'

By Mohammed Shosanya,Lagos

Lagos — Nigeria generated 97% of its tourism revenue from domestic travel in 2016 while foreign travel accounted for 3% during the year in view,the Nigerian hospitality report 2017 launched by Jumia Travel, has said .

Kushal Dutta, MD of Jumia Travel Nigeria ,who stated this while assessing the content of this year's report at a press conference in Lagos,also said despite the security challenges in the country and the fall in dollar exchange rate, a lot of Nigerians preferred to travel within the country to spend their holidays at exciting tourist destinations.

"This is a good sign that we need to encourage a lot more travels within the country by designing attractive holiday packages that will be exciting enough for Nigerians to want to spend money on tourism within the country. As a company, we are interested in collaborating to encourage more Nigerians to enjoy their holidays within Nigeria.

"We have captured relevant data on the percentage of online booking over offline; most used tool for hotel searches; most preferred payment method; average price of hotels from highest to lowest demand in cities; percentage of hotel bookings by star ratings, as well as percentage of hotel bookings by amenities," Dutta said.

