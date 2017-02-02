2 February 2017

Nigeria: N20 Billion for Aviation in 2017 Budget Too Low - Sirika

By Chris Agabi

The N20 billion proposed for the aviation sector out of the N262 billion Ministry of Transportation budget estimate for 2017 budget is not exciting in the face of the myriad of work to be done, Minister of State, Aviation, Capt. Hadi Sirika, has said.

The minister told our correspondent in an exclusive interview in Abuja that, though the amount is small, it is what the government can provide in the face of dwindling revenues.

"The 2016 and 2017 budgets are not exciting to the aviation industry. But that is what government can provide. Government has quite a number of things on its feet. Given the opportunity, government will do more because aviation is quite vital and important to the economy because it connects businesses and people," Capt. Sirika said.

"We are getting N20 billion out of the N260 billion meant for transportation in the 2017 budget estimate. This is because government doesn't have the capacity to give more funds to aviation but within the limited amount of money given, we will try to see how best we can use it," he assured.

Speaking on the Abuja runway repairs, he said though when completed it will be same length and width, it will come with enhanced integrity.

"The runway is the same runway but it is going through total rehabilitation. However, the structure will be reinforced and new asphalt reinforcement will be added, which hasn't been done in Nigeria before. This will strengthen the integrity of the structure, prolong the life of the structure and make riding quality significantly improved.

"The cabling and the runway light will be changed to much more new technology. But the runway length and width will be the same," the minister explained.

On airports' perimeter fencing across the country, he said, "the general focus of this administration is to secure airports and their environment. We can't secure them if we don't have the primary security equipment to bar people from accessing the airport and the primary equipment is the fence.

"As we make money, we will ensure that all the airports are secured."

"But most of our international airports and even the local ones have got perimeter fencing. At NCAT we have a challenge of encroachment. Because a section of the fence fell, people are encroaching into the land and the encroachers will be dealt with.

"The Kaduna State government is assisting us in that regard" he noted.

Other details of the interview would be served in the Daily Trust on Sunday.

