1 February 2017

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

South Africa: Probe - Nearly 100 Psychiatric Patients Die of Neglect in South Africa

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Medical Association Reacts to Health MEC's Resignation

At least 94 mentally ill patients died due to negligence in South Africa last year after they were moved to unlicensed health facilities, according to a probe. Witnesses compared the facilities to "concentration camps."

The health ombudsman said Wednesday patients were transferred from hospitals to 27 "poorly prepared," overcrowded facilities last year as part of a cost-cutting measure by the Health Department in the northern province of Gauteng.

"The decision was unwise and flawed, with inadequate planning and a chaotic and rushed or hurried implementation process," the ombudsman, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, said in his report.

Around 1,300 patients were part of the move from the licensed Life Esidimeni hospital to various charity institutions that were all operating under invalid licenses.

"It's remarkable that only one person has died from a mental health-related illness," Makgoba told journalists. The other 93 "have died from other things like dehydration, diarrhea, epilepsy, heart attacks, all other things except mental illness."

More on This

He added that the death toll was likely to rise because more people were coming forward with information.

Severe neglect

The report said the health centers were "mysteriously and poorly selected" and were "unable to distinguish between the highly specialized non-stop professional care requirements... and a business opportunity."

Witnesses cited by the report compared the conditions to "concentration camps."

Relatives weren't informed about where the patients had been taken, or even if they had died, the ombudsman said. In some cases, the centers also failed to provide seriously ill individuals with enough food and water, leaving them malnourished, dehydrated and dangerously underweight.

Public outrage

The release of the report sparked a huge outcry on Wednesday, with South Africans taking to social media to demand an overhaul of the country's health system.

The opposition Democratic Alliance criticized the provincial health department and called for criminal charges to be brought against those responsible.

As the scandal broke, provincial health minister Qedani Mahlangu announced her resignation.

nm/sms (Reuters, AFP)

More on This

Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu Resigns

Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has resigned in the wake of a report into the deaths of mentally ill patients, Gauteng… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.