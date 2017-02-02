Kenya: Jane Kiringai Appointed to Chair Commission for Revenue Allocation

Nairobi — President Kenyatta on Wednesday nominated Jane W. Kiringai to chair the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA), replacing Micah Cheserem whose six year term expired on December 31, 2016.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Joyce Laboso informed MPs of the nomination and directed the House Finance and Trade Committee to carry out approval hearings and submit its report on her suitability for debate before the House by February 15.

Kiringai is a Senior Economist based at the World Bank Kenya Country Office.

She undertakes economic analytical work in the areas of macroeconomic policy and economic growth, international trade, public finance and public expenditure management.

The nominee has also worked as a policy analyst with the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA), Macroeconomic Division, during which period she undertook extensive research on macroeconomic policy, international trade and poverty, taxation, public expenditure management tracking and efficiency.

As a member of the KIPPRA macro modelling team she also provides technical support to the government through the KIPPRA/Treasury Macro Model, for growth forecasts and projections and in response to other in-depth policy questions.

President Kenyatta has already nominated seven commissioners to the agency that is mandated sharing out revenue between the national government and the 47 county governments.

Former political detainee Prof Edward Oyugi, Peter Njeru Gachuba, assistant director at Kenya School of Monetary Studies Kishaanto ole Suuji and scholar Irene Koech Asienga are among the new commissioners.

Others are community work specialist Fauza Abdikadir Dahir, business development expert Humphrey Wattanga, Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and University of Nairobi's Economist Prof Peter Kiko Kimuyu.