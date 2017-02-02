THE police are critical in the fight against the spread of HIV and AIDS and sooner or later they may be distributing condoms to sex workers that they meet during the course of duty, National Aids Council (NAC) senior official, Amon Mpofu, has said.

The condoms, according to Mpfou, will be "special ammunition" with police officers carrying them in the weapon holster.

Mpofu, the NAC director of Monitoring and Evaluation, said for key populations and marginalised communities who are at increased risk of HIV, police behaviour can determine that risk.

He said this Tuesday in Harare while addressing journalists at a Media Forum which focused on the national HIV and AIDS Strategic Plan 2015-2018 progress report organised by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, through its HIV/AIDS Human Rights and Law project.

Mpofu said they are learning the good initiative from Ghana where the law enforcement agencies are choosing not to enforce certain laws that further discriminate and stigmatise key populations, driving them away from seeking medical services.

"Together with ZRP, last year in October, we did send Chief Superintendent Gladys Maketo, (Medical) and Chief Superintendent Reggies Chitekwe (Operations) to learn more from their counterparts (in Ghana) how their programme was changing the way law enforcement is carried out in the distribution of condoms to key populations," said Mpofu.

He added, "If we continue to criminalise key populations affected by HIV and AIDS such as sex workers they will go underground and still continue to spread the epidemic.

"If the police are involved in the distribution of condoms, even sex workers will feel free to report an abuse to the police rather than running away from them."

Mpofu said sex workers should feel comfortable if they see the police on operations during the night.

"Fear of police, harassment and arrest is a major concern among this key population."

According to Mpofu, ZRP is even considering including this in their training manual.

"But the challenge is they don't have the resources and we hope to approach the Global Fund to assist in funding such trainings," said Mpofu.