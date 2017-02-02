NORTON residents have refused to assist the local police who have engaged them in the upgrading of their camp.

ZRP last week held a meeting with the local community where the officers appealed for resources to renovate Norton Police Station.

At the meeting, residents told the police that in as much as they were willing to assist, they were not happy with the conduct of Norton police officers.

"We challenged them to address the issue at Karina where the police have set up a permanent roadblock which they are using to extort motorists.

"At Karina no motorist leaves there without paying a spot fine for silly faults which the officers would have looked for and found for you," said one of the residents who attended the meeting between police and locals at Norton Police station.

"They are impounding motorists' cars after making them wait for hours at Karina forcing them to pay spot fines. Their language is inhuman and they feel as if they are above every citizen of this country and this is what we told them at the meeting.

"We are not saying that they should not mount their roadblocks but the way they are discharging their duties at Karina leaves a lot to be desired and this was directly communicated to them at the meeting," said another resident.

The residents said they told the police to use spot fine revenue they "extort" from "us" at Karina to develop their police station.

"I stood my ground at the meeting and challenged them to make use of spot fines they demand from us for all what they were asking the community to help them with.

"If this money they collect is well accounted for, the police station can build hostels for its staff and renovate their canteen without involving any stakeholder," said another resident.

Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa, said he was going to engage both parties so that a mutual understanding is reached.

"It is important that the police and the community co-exist in any society because they both need each other because a crime free community is the one that develops.

"I know that communities or citizens, not only in Norton, have their issues with the police which to my view come from the way our police conduct their duties, but to me it's not the behaviour of the police which needs to be challenged but the system which has made them cashiers or tax collectors as opposed to being law enforcers," said Mliswa.

"So, as the representative of the Norton community I am going to engage with the police over these issues," he added.