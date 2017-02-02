Gaveta Herbal Juice, a new immune booster being packaged in the confines of Lilongwe, is succeeding in helping ease a number of ailments in users including diabetes, liver and kidney plus many others.

Hundreds of people who have taken to social online portal, Facebook, say the juice which can be taken like any other has "healing powers."

A woman posted on Facebook that after taking the juice following her being found with HIV, she has remained in a perfect health condition.

So two have other people shared testimonies on being cured from general pains, stroke, wounds, heart and fertility problems, asthma and hypertension.

Chuma Matabwa, a managing partner for Gold Land Farm - producers of the juice, said according to their statistics 93 in every 100 people that have used the Juice have been healed.

According to him, Gaveta Herbal Juice -- which sells at only K8 000 per litre - can also heal ulcers, fibroids.

"We are getting positive and encouraging feedback from people who have used our herbs. The testimonies are powerful," said Matabwa.

He added: "The beauty with our product is that it has utterly no side effects except having one frequently pass out urine in the first two days."

Matabwa advised people to visit hospitals first before taking the juice, adding it can be taken with other medicines.

He also said since its establishment, the company has employed about five people but they are also in process of recruiting some people who will be sales agents across the nation.

Gold Land Farm shops which are selling Gaveta are in Lilongwe and Blantyre at Lunzu Market but soon they will roll out in different districts and that there is a possibility of exporting the herbal juice as they are getting numerous calls from abroad.