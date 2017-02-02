Rwanda: APR Edge Rayon to Clinch Maiden Heroes' Cup Title

For the second time in less than two weeks, APR FC defeated their traditional archrivals Rayon Sports 1-0 to claim the inaugural edition of Heroes' Cup in a highly-contested game at Amahoro national stadium.

Central defender Herve Rugwiro scored the only goal in the 10th minute from a well taken corner by Fiston Nkezingabo to hand the military side their first title in 2017.

This was the second win in less than two weeks after the army side won the first game of the ongoing Azam Rwanda Premier League by the same margin, courtesy of striker Issa Bigirimana, which brought to an end Rayon's 13 match unbeaten run.

APR dominated the first half and had several scoring chances through Patrick Sibomana, Fiston Nkezingabo and Issa Bigirimana but goalie Evaliste Mutuyimana who had replaced skipper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye made remarkable saves.

"I am thankful to my players who gave their best to win the game. We prepared well because our target was to beat them and claim this title," Mulisa said.

In the second half, Djuma Masudi's team had a chance to equalize after piling much pressure on APR that relied largely on counter attacks but Fabrice Kakule Mugheni, Mousa Camara, Djabel Imanishimwe and Shassir Nahimana failed to beat APR goalie Emery Mvuyekure.

"My players did not use their chances, we dominated the game and even created several chances but failed to execute them-It is very disappointing but that is part of the game," said Rayon head coach Masudi.

This is the third defeat in a row for Masudi's team against APR after losing 3-0 last year in the pre-season and the recent league encounter.

On top of the title, APR walked away with a cheque of Rwf3m while Rayon Sports got Rwf1.5m plus medals each.

The 2017 Heroes Cup edition was organized by the Chancellery for Heroes, National Order and Decoration of Honour (CHENO) to mark this year's Heroes' Day celebrations scheduled for February 1st, 2017.

CHENO whose mission is to identify, thank, honour and celebrate the memory of Rwandan citizens or foreigners who distinguished themselves by acts of heroism and other acts of bravery also believes that the Hero's Cup should be an annual event.

Wednesday

