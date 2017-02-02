2 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Recover Five Bodies of Boat Accident Victims

Photo: Daily Monitor
People collecting water at one of the shores of Lake Kyoga. Five people are said to have died after their boat was wrecked by a storm on the lake.
By Simon Peter Emwamu

Marine police and a team of local fishermen have recovered the bodies of five people who drowned in Lake Kyoga over the weekend.

The acting police commander for Serere District, Simon Peter Agama, told Daily Monitor that it took them more than 13 hours to recover the first body.

And the last body was recovered yesterday floating on water by the search team that had been deployed since Sunday after a heavy storm wrecked the boat on which the victims were sailing.

The deceased were identified as Betty Acunyo, Joyce Ijou, Denis Okitwe, Sam Arikodi and a one Odele who were reportedly sailing from Murem landing site in Kaberamaido District crossing to Kadungulu in Serere District when their boat was hit by the storm. The bodies were handed over to their relatives for burial.

Mr Agama said: "It was a tragic moment for the fishing communities on Lake Kyoga. As police, we hope that this will be the last of such occurrences," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Collins Omoen, the chairperson for fishing communities on Lake Kyoga said the deceased persons were crossing to Serere to harvest Tarmarins used for preparing millet porridge and local bread known locally as Atap.

