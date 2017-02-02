POLICE have picked up the two family members of Shabu Benos, the girlfriend and suspect in the killing of Reeves Malambo, a Lusaka business executive who was stabbed to death on Sunday night.

Mr Malambo, 48, was stabbed on Sunday around 23:00 hours, allegedly by Benos, 38, who took him to the hospital where he died 10 minutes later.

Ms Benos has been detained in police custody.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said that Police had also picked up her brother and daughter to help with investigations.

"We have picked up the brother and the daughter to Ms Shabu Benos, whose names (the brother and daughter) are withheld, to help us with the investigations," Ms Katongo said.

She said Ms Benos had not been charged formally yet.

The funeral of the deceased is in Rhodespark area in Lusaka.

Ms Katongo also said that Police were still searching for Raphael Mumba, a man in his early 20s, who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and her child on Sunday in Kaunda Square in Lusaka.

Stella Moonga, 22, and her son Mark Mumba, who was a year and eight months old, were allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday by Mumba.

Ms Katongo said the suspect was still on the run.