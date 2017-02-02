Photo: Risdel Kasasira/Daily Monitor

Col Kaka (left) signs documents during the handover of office in Kampala early this week. Looking on is Brig Ronnie Balya, the outgoing ISO director.

A son of the new Director General of Internal Security Organisation (ISO) was yesterday charged with the murder of his 22-year-old university girlfriend and remanded to Luzira Prison.

Mr Brian Bagyenda, the son to ISO boss (retired) Col Frank Bagyenda Kaka, arrived at Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court at 1:30pm aboard a police pick-up with armed guards on the back of the truck.

Hand-cuffed and dressed in a white and black checked shirt, bare-footed and holding a yellow plastic bag, Bagyenda looked calm.

Bagyenda aged 29, a pharmacist, appeared together with two alleged accomplices Innocent Bainomugisha, 24, a cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire, 28, a casual labourer.

The charges were read out to them by the court clerk, but they were not allowed to plead to the indictment because murder is a capital offence only tried by the High Court. They were brought to the Chief Magistrate's Court only for charging and mention of their case until they are committed to the High Court for trial upon completion of the investigations.

The prosecution states that on January 4, 2016 at Njobe Road in Nakawa Division, Kampala District, Bagyenda with his two accomplices, with malice aforethought, murdered his girlfriend Enid Twijukye.

"You shall not take plea because this is a capital offence that can only be heard in the High Court. However you have a right to apply for bail in the High Court," the presiding Magistrate Ms Margaret Aanyu said before remanding the accused to February 14 for mention of their case.

The state prosecutor Ms Joyce Anyango had told court that investigation into the case were still ongoing and sought an adjournment.

The suspects were represented by lawyer Mr Fred Erisata.

On January 18, police arrested Bagyenda and his two alleged accomplices after telephone print outs from the mobile phone of the deceased showed that he was the last person she frequently called before she disappeared mysteriously from her home.

Twijukye, an international relations student of Ndejje University, was murdered and her body was dumped in Seeta in Mukono District.

Twijukye lived with her sister in Namugongo, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District. On the eve of the fateful day, she left home and told her sister she was going to visit someone in Bweyogerere. The following day the deceased's phones went off, prompting her mother Esther Mirembe Nkoko to contact her other daughters about her whereabouts.

Police recovered Twijukye's decomposing body in Namanve forest, 11km away from the murder scene after the family had reported her missing.

At the time of death, Twijukye was working at Capital Shoppers in Ntinda and was due for graduation this month.