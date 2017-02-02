Uganda: Schools to Lower S5 Entry Points

Secondary schools across the country are likely to drop their entry cut-off points for Senior Five following poor performance in the 2016 Uganda Certificate of Education [UCE] exams.

For example, the Mbarara High School deputy head teacher, Mr Robert Kihumuro, said their cut-off points is likely to be lowered from last year's Agg 21.

Explaining how the cut-off points are determined, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) yesterday said the cut-offs depend on the submission from the Ministry of Education and on the number of students every government-aided school can admit. For instance, if the ministry submits to Uneb that there are 120 vacancies in school Y, Uneb then feeds the figure into the system and only 120 students will be taken to that particular school.

"We have the results in our computers. The ministry gives us the number of places they have in each government school and we run the order of merit before we print out the list. It is the numbers we get from the ministry that determine the cut-off points. We don't take any decision on this. It is the ministry," Mr Daniel Odongo, Uneb executive secretary, said yesterday.

The results Uneb released on Tuesday showed that last year's Senior Four performance declined from 90.3 per cent in the previous year to 86.9 per cent in 2016, against which the Education ministry will use to place candidates in their schools of choice.

Mr Odongo said despite government's investment in the science education, students continued to perform poorly in the subjects. In total, 274,347 of the 316,624 candidates who sat last year's UCE exams, passed. This is 516 students less than the number who passed the exams in 2015.

The science subjects were worst done just as was the case in the previous years. Uneb pointed out that candidates experienced problems in handling of apparatus during the practical tests, recording observations, and drawing conclusions from observations; tabulating of experimental results, and interpreting the results.

They also experienced difficulties with questions requiring explanations, descriptions of experimental procedure, use of chemical symbols and formulae, writing of units and dealing with tasks that require practical experience.

"There is still evidence of theoretical teaching of sciences. The percentage pass levels for all science subjects remain low with almost 55 per cent of the candidates unable to exhibit the minimum required competency to be graded. The worst performance was in Physics," Mr Odongo said.

Ms Janet Museveni, the Education minister, said the S5 selection exercise is set for February 9 and 10.