2 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: MP Calls For Forensic Audit of Youth Funds

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mudangha Kolyangha

Kibuku — The Kibuku County Member of Parliament, Mr Hebert Kinobere, has called for a forensic audit into the implementation of the Youth Livelihood Fund Programme in the district following massive allegations of mismanagement of funds by both technical staff and beneficiaries.

"Some of these allegations could be true because there is no smoke without fire. We need to carry out forensic audit since the programme is getting a big set-back after a number of beneficiaries have also failed to pay back the money," Mr Kinobere said.

Mr Kinobere was speaking during a stakeholders' meeting organised by the area Member of Parliament Hebert Kinobere, on Monday.

Complaints

The meeting followed massive complaints from the youth in the district over the manner in which the money was distributed.

According to the district focal person, Mr Moses Mwilugazu, for the last two financial years, FY 2014/15 and 2015/16, the district received Shs225.253,659 and Shs173,413,268 respectively to fund 65 youth projects.

However, the district has failed to recover the money from the beneficiaries, which has crippled progress of the programme as other groups await to receive funds.

Uganda

New Spy Boss' Son Charged With Girlfriend's Murder

A son of the new Director General of Internal Security Organisation (ISO) was yesterday charged with the murder of his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.