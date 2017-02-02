1 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Chair Cabinet Meeting and Launch New First Turbine At Upper Atbara and Setet Dams

Upper Atbara — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will chair Thursday a historical sitting of the Council of the Council of Ministers and inaugurte the first turbine at the Upper Atbara and Setet Dams which will operate at the capacity of 80 megawatts.

President Al-Bashir will also address a mass rally of Gedarif and Kassala States before the dams' turbine.

Meanwhile, the Wali (governor of Gedarif State, Engineer Mirghani Salih, and members of the state's government have reviewed the final arrangements at the dams' area to receive the President of the Republic and the accompanying federal ministers and senior officials.

