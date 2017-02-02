1 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum State Adopts Stern Measures Towards Illegal Aliens' Infiltration Into the State

Khartoum — Officials from the Khartoum state government have started a field inspection tour to Khartoum inlets with the view to see on the ground measures taken to inhibit illegal aliens infiltration into the state.

The Khartoum state Head office Commissioner, Al Radhi Saad Hamid, who is in charge of alien dossier within the state, accompanied by the Chairman of the aliens committee within the state, General Jalal Eddin al Sheikh, paid a field visit to the Jabal Awlia locality, stressing to those in charge there that they should strictly apply the law on control of alien entry in the state.

The officials have underlined that any not in possession of the legal documents. The officials have also pointed out that a number of aliens who entered the state without having the legal documents have been returned back.

He said this would be in implementation of the strategy of the state with regards to the aliens who enter the state without having in their possession the legal documents.

