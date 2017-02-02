Sudan, Kenya Agree to Increase Investment and Trade Exchange

Khartoum — Kenyan official delegation comprising officials and representatives of more than 20 companies and businessmen led by the Chairman of the Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation at the Kenyan Parliament Edan Mohamed paid visit to the country during this week.

The sessions of the First Sudanese-Kenyan Economic Forum were held under the patronage and organization of the Foreign Ministries and Embassies of the two countries and the Ministry of Agriculture in Kenya, with the participation of a number of officials and businessmen in the two countries.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Investment Osama Faisal opened forum and in which participated the representatives of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Investment, the Central Bank of Sudan and the Businessmen Federation as well as Sudan's ambassador to Kenya and the Kenyan Chargé d'affaires in Khartoum.

The Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and major Kenyan companies participate in the from the Kenyan side.

Faisal praised the Sudanese-Kenyan strong relations and Sudan's willingness to boost them further as well as the exchange of investments between the two countries.

The head of the Kenyan side to his country's interest in developing relations with Sudan in various fields.

For his part, Sudan's Ambassador to Kenya Al-Sadiq Elias stressed availability of the political and economic will to increase investments and trade exchanges between the Sudan and Kenya, expressing his confidence that the participants in the forum of the Kenyan side will transfer the positive climates that prevailed in the forum to the rest of the Kenyan companies and institutions, explaining that the coming period will witness more economic association between Sudan and Kenya.

It is worth mentioning that the Kenyan delegation was briefed on the huge investment potentials and projects that have been implemented through the bilateral partnerships as well as the projects under process and the future projects.

Comprehensive explanations were provided to the delegation by the officials and specialists on the lifting of US sanctions on Sudan, particularly the trade and investment opportunities that might be available to the Sudan in the light of this step.