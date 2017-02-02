Sudan: State Minister for Investment Meets Sudanese Journalists Union's Delegation

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Investment Osama Faisal has stressed importance of the Sudanese Journalists Union to benefit from the investment flows to the country to establish the journalist hospital, real estate and productive projects, urging the union to engage into partnerships in the line of fund availability and modern technology.

The minister said, during the joint meeting at his office Wednesday with the union leadership, that union has to take practical steps to drive forward the investment proposals to accelerate the building of the real estate institutions that the union desires to embark on the implementation of them, pointing out to the importance of taking advantage of the bank financing in the establishment of these projects, particularly the productive ones, adding that the Ministry of Investment is keen to encourage the civil society organizations to benefit from the investment partnerships.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Sudanese Journalist General Union Salah Omer Al-Sheikh expressed the Union desire to create income sources for the Union, referring to the Union orientation to organize investment activities to maximize its returns, adding that the union prepared feasibility studies on a number of projects in health, real estate and production fields.

The Sudanese Journalist General Union's delegation asked the minister's personal sponsor for the union's investment projects.

The Union delegation comprised its Secretary-General, Deputy Head of the Union's Chairman Mohamed Al-Fatih, Chairman of the General Council Dr. Mohammed Al-Nair, the Secretary of Social Affairs Hayat Abdullah Homaida and the Secretary of Housing and Health Insurance Mahasin Al-Hussein Mohamed.