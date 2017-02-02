1 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Minister for Investment Meets Sudanese Journalists Union's Delegation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Investment Osama Faisal has stressed importance of the Sudanese Journalists Union to benefit from the investment flows to the country to establish the journalist hospital, real estate and productive projects, urging the union to engage into partnerships in the line of fund availability and modern technology.

The minister said, during the joint meeting at his office Wednesday with the union leadership, that union has to take practical steps to drive forward the investment proposals to accelerate the building of the real estate institutions that the union desires to embark on the implementation of them, pointing out to the importance of taking advantage of the bank financing in the establishment of these projects, particularly the productive ones, adding that the Ministry of Investment is keen to encourage the civil society organizations to benefit from the investment partnerships.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Sudanese Journalist General Union Salah Omer Al-Sheikh expressed the Union desire to create income sources for the Union, referring to the Union orientation to organize investment activities to maximize its returns, adding that the union prepared feasibility studies on a number of projects in health, real estate and production fields.

The Sudanese Journalist General Union's delegation asked the minister's personal sponsor for the union's investment projects.

The Union delegation comprised its Secretary-General, Deputy Head of the Union's Chairman Mohamed Al-Fatih, Chairman of the General Council Dr. Mohammed Al-Nair, the Secretary of Social Affairs Hayat Abdullah Homaida and the Secretary of Housing and Health Insurance Mahasin Al-Hussein Mohamed.

Sudan

Cholera Deaths in Sudan's Red Sea

Three people reportedly died from cholera and dozens of new cases have been hospitalised in Red Sea state on Thursday,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.