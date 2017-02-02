1 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Committee for Strengthening Relations With China, Russia and India Holds Meeting

Khartoum — The higher committee for strenghening Sudan relations with China, Russia and India Wednesday held regular meeting at the Republican Palace, chaired by the committee's deputy chairman, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz.

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Jaz said that the meeting was focused on easing the admiistrative procedure for those who endeavor to invest in the country.

He said that the meeting has agreed on establishment of the united window and that the concerned institutions and ministries shall adopt the required measures for reactivating the procedural work and carrying out the field follow up work.

Dr. Al-Jaz indicated that the meeting also reviewed progress of work in enhancing the prnership with China through Al-Rahad Agrucltural Scheme.

He disclosed arrival of 37 Chinese investors who will particiapate at the agricultural forum wich is orgnized by the Arab Authority for Agricultural Producton and to deliberate about the investment at the livestock and fisheries.

