Sudan: Sennar State's Tourism Minister Signs Agreement With Spanish Companies to Promote State's Tourism

Singa — The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism at Sennar State Arafa Yahiya Adam has met of a number of Spanish companies, institutions and agencies to promote tourism at the state, referring to the agreement on group travelling of the tourist missions in coordination with the concerned parties in Khartoum State.

The minister reviewed, in a statement to (SUNA) following her visit to Spain and participation in the Vitor tourism exhibition, various tourism sites as well as the wild animals, rare birds, reptiles and archaeological sites in the state.

Arafa praised the state's participation in the Khartoum International Exhibition and the cultural and social demonstration at the state's wing in the exhibition, explaining that the state wing has attracted several visitors from inside and outside Sudan who expressed their admiration with its contents.

The minister said she participated in the day of the state in the exhibition, which has been honored by the Minister of Urban Planning and Public Utilities, the Minister of Finance, and a number of state's leaders as well as the citizens and visitors. She revealed that the state's wing included many cultural episodes and display of wildlife Administration gained the appreciation of the wide audience.