Sudan: Hassabo Receives Minister of Justice

Khartoum — The Vice-President , Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, on Wednesday, received at his office in Republican Palace the Minister of Justice Chairman of Consultative Council of Human Rights Awad Al-Hassan Al-Nour.

The meeting was attended by Reporter of the Consultative Council of Human Rights Yaser Sid Ahmed. Ahmed said in statement the meeting tackled ongoing periodical review of Sudan and establishing national committee to write report of Sudan.

He added that the meeting tackled the reactivation of the consultative council of Human Rights concerning the invitation of the National Human and People;s Rights Committees to be held in Sudan.

Issues related to on going discussion over recommendations submitted to the Sudan by the UN Human Rights Council as well as puruing discussions with the Islamic Fiqh Complex on such international agreements that still under review such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women as well as question relaltive to state reform programmes.