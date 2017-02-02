Cameroon: Wum - Emerging Touristic Haven

Created in 1948, the Subdivision is anxiously waiting for opportunities to emerge. Meantime, the population depend on the cultivation of maize, groundnuts, beans and plantains as well as cattle rearing for a living.

Sixty-eight-year-old Wum Subdivision is the home of mainly Aghem and Bu people associated with receptive, humorous and yet, uncompromising to injustice. It is also the home of "Batoums" or village Chiefs, with Wum town as the capital of Menchum division. The birth of the subdivision is traced to the years of the Wum Native Authority (NA) area that covered Kom, Furu Awa, Beba-Befang and Essimbi. Eighty kilometers of the stretch of the ring road separates the regional capital, Bamenda from Wum. The subdivision emerges with attractive lakes, springs and waterfalls. Other common features are rocky cliffs marked by the Menchum falls, swift streams, rivers and lakes such as Lake Wum, Ilum, Oshien and Atwe. In effect, Wum's lakes, crater lakes and waterfalls sum up the touristic attractions of the Subdivision. Wum generally offers fertile land for agriculture and livestock production with sandy, silt and clay soils. The organic and partly volcanic soils permit the growing of a variety of agricultural products. Erosion is common as most of the soil lies on steep slopes. The soil types favour the cultivation of crops like maize, groundnuts, beans, plantains etc. The subdivision also sounds off with unexploited natural resources like minerals, lakes, afro-alpine vegetation and forest. Planted within the Sudan savannah zone, the area is covered mostly with grass, which favours the grazing of cattle while its patches of forest in the neighbourhoods of Atwe and Itiaku are exploited for medicinal use. The Wum council forest is also a great potential for timber and poles. Often associated with some of the most violent farmer-grazer conflicts in the North West Region, Wum Subdivision recently put the ugly chapter behind them. It is on most lips that farmer/grazer conflicts which are as old as Wum were the outcome of unorthodox management approaches. A new lease of life now reigns with community efforts that encourage farmers and grazers to live together in peace. It is also the result of concrete regional administrative actions to check recurrent farmer-grazer conflicts in Wum. It is all about solutions prescribed by a Commission of enquiry No. 0451/PD/GNW.3/SG of November 14, 2003. The prescription suspended Watchdog Ad-hoc Committees which allegedly impaired the functioning of statutory commissions in the conflicts. It also prescribed the inspection and demarcation of compounds of grazers and the movement of their cattle. Other measures included the evacuation of animals from areas recognized by farmers and grazers as farmland while grazers,who already settled in areas recognized by both parties as farmland, had the right to own the areas occupied by their compounds, but had to evacuate the their cattle from outlying farmlands. Farmers on grazing lands also had to vacate after harvesting their crops. Regular sensitization and education have caused Wum farmers and grazers to co-exist in a community spirit.

Randy Joe Sa-ah: "Our Roads Are Not the Best"

Journalist.

"Our singing, dancing and tourism attractions are yet to be discovered. Our ability to preserve food traditionally is great. My pride of belonging to Aghemland promptly goes away when I remember that our development process crumbled with the dissolution of the Wum Area Development Authority (WADA). Decades ago, we had power to develop, but today our roads are not the best. In the days of WADA, a lot of money was pumped into Wum by way of salaries. Employment opportunities were around and families could provide balanced meals for children. We however thank God for the Aghem Cultural and Development Association (ACADA), which has revived the culture of self-development in Wum. It has brought some life with a giant water project. Other projectsare on course."

Fung John: "ACADA to Provide Giant Water Project"

Aghem zonal President.

"I think the revival of unity, heritage and collective action of Aghem people has rekindled the development spirit of the area. Water is life and ACADA is working round the clock to provideWum and neighbourhoods with a FCFA 72 million giant water project. Efforts are paying off, with the project near 80 per cent completion and ACADA stands out as the new rallying force for all sons and daughters who are thirsty for the growth of their ancestral land. ACADA also features a warehouse project to give farmers a chance in the production, storage and marketing of products. The Aghem annual traditional festival that held last December 2016 was ACADA's vision for the Subdivision."