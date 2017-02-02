1 February 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Wum's Friendly Lakes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Choves Loh

Lakes Atwe, Illun, Oshien and Wumare water bodies to uncover. While Lake Wum is used to quench thirst, Lake Oshien's water, it is believed, changes from clear, brown to green colours

The beauty and touristic characteristics of Wum are also expressed in the four lakes- Atwe, Illun, Oshien and Wum in the neighbourhoods. Lake Wum stands out as the friendliest of the lakes. It is conspicuous around the SDO's residence with no inlet, but carries an outlet. It is said that virtually everybody in Wum drinks clean water from the Lake. It is the most exploited lake in Wum since the time of the Germans. From the corridors of the local administration, there are intentions to build a traditional hotel and fish farmaround the lake for greater attraction. Elsewhere, swimming in the lake is now subject to approval from the Chief of Waindo. Meanwhile, on the way to Wum (around Mile 34), a 45-minute walk up hill takes you to Lake Oshien, which looks quite active. It is said that Lake Oshien makes declarations. It is the smallest of Wum's lakes and its water often changes from clear, brown to green colours. Lake Atwe is the largest and the most ecologically-friendly of all the lakes with white-nose and black skin monkeys and chimpanzees. It is located a few kilometres from the Wum Council Office. Lake Atwe has an inlet and an outlet, which produces a water fall at least 50m high. Lake Illun, on the other hand, is found some 5km from Befang, east of the Wum forest. A regular stream flows into the lake with no outlet or drainage. Lake Illun, it is said, is responsible for all the regular landslides on the Bamenda-Befang-Wum road.

Cameroon

The harsh crackdown on protesters will produce but a bitter result

Cameroonians from the North West and South West, commonly called Anglophones, have chosen to expose their "ageing,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.