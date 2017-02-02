Cameroon: Wum's Friendly Lakes

Lakes Atwe, Illun, Oshien and Wumare water bodies to uncover. While Lake Wum is used to quench thirst, Lake Oshien's water, it is believed, changes from clear, brown to green colours

The beauty and touristic characteristics of Wum are also expressed in the four lakes- Atwe, Illun, Oshien and Wum in the neighbourhoods. Lake Wum stands out as the friendliest of the lakes. It is conspicuous around the SDO's residence with no inlet, but carries an outlet. It is said that virtually everybody in Wum drinks clean water from the Lake. It is the most exploited lake in Wum since the time of the Germans. From the corridors of the local administration, there are intentions to build a traditional hotel and fish farmaround the lake for greater attraction. Elsewhere, swimming in the lake is now subject to approval from the Chief of Waindo. Meanwhile, on the way to Wum (around Mile 34), a 45-minute walk up hill takes you to Lake Oshien, which looks quite active. It is said that Lake Oshien makes declarations. It is the smallest of Wum's lakes and its water often changes from clear, brown to green colours. Lake Atwe is the largest and the most ecologically-friendly of all the lakes with white-nose and black skin monkeys and chimpanzees. It is located a few kilometres from the Wum Council Office. Lake Atwe has an inlet and an outlet, which produces a water fall at least 50m high. Lake Illun, on the other hand, is found some 5km from Befang, east of the Wum forest. A regular stream flows into the lake with no outlet or drainage. Lake Illun, it is said, is responsible for all the regular landslides on the Bamenda-Befang-Wum road.