Cameroon: Wum - Menchum Waterfalls: Still Marvelling

The touristic attraction, which is yet to be exploited, is full myths.

The story on most lips as travellers cover the over three-hour-long journey between Bamenda and Wum is the numerous landslides conspicuous on the highway. Most prominent among the discussions was equally the attraction offered by the legendary Menchum waterfalls. With a height of about 80metres,Menchum Falls is a wonderful attraction as passers-by rush to watch from the western angle. The touristic potential is an inspiration for hydroelectric power. Passers-by believe that a better viewing of the site will be possible through the building of a hanging bridge. Menchum Waterfalls is responsible for the name of Menchum division and it is a reconciliation of the flow of streams and rivers from Mezam, Boyo and Menchum divisions. Above all, MenchumWaterfalls serve as a spiritual shrine for the Bangwe people on the way to Wum. It is believed that Befang people used the falls to perform traditional rites. A story is told that a year could hardly run out without a person disappearing in the waterfall. Fed up with such a tradition, the then D.O of Wum, Enow Enow Samuel, moved people to their present settlement in Befang in an attempt to better monitor them. Along the line, we are told that such rites have not been heard since 1973. In effect, there are many mystical stories about Menchum falls. Common stories in Wum reveal that the corpse of anybody who drowns in Boyo division or Wum must be found in a pool located some 20 to 30 metres above the falls. If the corpse is not found before Menchum falls, it is believed that ancestors must have rejected it. Other mystical stories are told of a French lady who went to take pictures of Menchum falls in January 1988. She stood on some stones above the lake for a better view when an alleged current swept her away. The intervention of marines did not help as she has never been traced. Then came a South African/Italian girl who in an attempt to snap pictures from the banks of the Menchum falls, tumbled and has never been found as well. Cheng Edward Muwah, the former Mayor of Wum Rural Council, cannot confirm nor debunk the stories, but says it orchestrated the building of a wall to protect visitors.