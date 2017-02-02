1 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Former Premier Arrives in Mogadishu Amid Elections

Former Somali prime minister Abdi Farah Shirdon has on Wednesday arrived in Mogadishu as the country is approaching to a presidential election slated for February 8, 2017. The Ex PM was cordially welcomed at Aden Adde International Airport in the capital by high-ranking officials, including outgoing security minister, police boss and lawmakers.

Briefing the media at the airport, Mr Shirdon has called on the country's leaders to work together and ensure a peaceful election for the country beset by conflict and droughts effected millions of people.

He has appealed for urgent humanitarian assistance for the people in the country effected by the biting famine, which has now left hundreds of people and livestock dead in south and central of the country.

