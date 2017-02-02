Somalia: PM Accuses Neighbouring Nations of Polls Intervening

The outgoing Prime Minister of Somalia Omar Abdirashid Sharmarke has on Wednesday accused the neighbouring countries of intervening in the country's ongoing elections. Speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu, the caretaker premier has called on the East African countries to respect the sovereignty of Somalia and integrity of its elections.
On the other hand, PM Sharamarke urged the MPs of the Parliament to elect a new president that capable of leading the Nation into prosperous and work on peace and state-building. PM Omar Abdirashid Sharmarke is among 24 presidential candidates vying for president in the forthcoming election due to be held in Mogadishu next week, February 8, 2017.