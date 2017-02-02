Cameroon: Cooperation - Cameroon, Belgium Regulate Migration

Senior officials of the two countries signed a protocol agreement on migration in Yaounde on February 1, 2017.

Henceforth, Cameroon and Belgium will better coordinate, regulate and ease migration flows between the two countries thanks to a protocol agreement on migration signed in Cameroon's Ministry of External Relations in Yaounde on February 1, 2017. The visiting Secretary of State in charge of Asylum and Migration in the Kingdom of Belgium, Theo Francken who signed for his government stated the terms of reference of the agreement. Talking to the press after the signing ceremony, he said the agreement states the procedures on how to demand for visa, what happens with people who have overstayed their visas, people living in illegality, how to tackle fraud, cases of voluntary repatriation, as well as the socio-economic integration of the migrants in their respective countries. Theo Francken said that Cameroon was Belgium's important partner and Cameroonians residing in Belgium were greatly contributing to their economic development. About 11,000 Cameroonians reside in Belgium and each year over 250 Cameroonians seek visas to go to Belgium, Theo Francken said. He disclosed that Cameroon has the second largest community in Belgium from Sub Saharan Africa after the Democratic Republic of Congo. He further disclosed that Cameroonians were well behaved testified by the fact that there is no Cameroonian in Belgian prisons. Talking after signing the protocol agreement on behalf of the Cameroon government, the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Chief Joseph Dion Ngute reiterated the fact that Belgium was Cameroon's important partner in terms of business and education. Concerning the agreement, he said, "It is in our common interest to ensure that migration issues are well regulated and coordinated." He said it will ease migration flows between the two countries and will enable, "people do things within the limits of the law." Dion Ngute during his address in the ceremony equally outlined a series of measures taken by the Cameroon government to offer youths socio-economic integration opportunities as a means of discouraging them from illegal migration.