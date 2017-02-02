1 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum Commends National Dialogue, Calls Opponents to Join Peace Process

Khartoum — The Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum that held at ministerial level and in which Sudan participated by a delegation led by Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour concluded session, Wednesday, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates(UAE).

Sudan Ambassador to Egypt and its Permanent Envoy to Arab League, Abdul-Mahmoud Abdul-Haleem said the final communique reflected views of the two sides over aspects of joint cooperation and regional and international issues.

He added the two sides lauded the national dialogue initiated by President of the Republic and demanded the opponents to engage in peace process for realizing peace and stability in Sudan.

The Ambassador further added the communique welcomed lifting US sanctions against Sudan, called for removal of Sudan from list of terrorism-sponsoring countries and expediting writing off Sudan's debts.

He stated that the final communique also appreciated Sudan for hosting Syrian refugees.

