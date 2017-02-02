ZAMBIA Under-20 coach Beston Chambeshi has said his side needs to work on the strike force despite recording a 1-0 win against Tenerife B in a friendly played in Spain yesterday.

Mwape Mumba scored the all important goal off a Enock Mwepu cross to ensure the lads earned a morale boosting win as they shape up for Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals that start this month.

Chambeshi said in a post match interview in Spain that he was happy with the team's performance and urged the players to continue working hard.

He said the team played well but missed a number of scoring opportunities.

"We should have scored more goals but our finishing was not okay. Tenerif is a good team and they gave us a good run.

"We learnt one or two things from the game and in the next game we are hoping to do even better," Chambeshi said.

He added that the technical bench is working on building a strong team that will compete favourably during the AFCON finals.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda, who is also in Spain as technical director, said the team has enough depth to compete with other sides during the AFCON.

"The team has not played a competitive game in two months but they still played well and we are still getting better," Nyirenda said.

He said the boys showed good character and controlled the game from the beginning.

Nyirenda said the team still played well despite missing key players like Fashion Sakala and Patson Daka.