Cameroon: Boss Backs Players in Row Over Bonuses

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos on Wednesday gave his full backing to his players in their row with their football federation over bonuses. Broos said his squad and the technical staff were united in their fight for more money.

Refusing to disclose sums involved in the spat, Broos said: "Don't think that we are asking for the world but what they gave us is not good really."

Cameroon have reached the semi-final of the Cup of Nations for the first time in nine years. They take on Ghana on Thursday in Franceville.

Broos said: "Even though we are not happy with the money. We have still been having good performances on the field and I think this is important to highlight. It shows that we did not come here for the money. No, the players came here to play well for their country, for the supporters and for themselves."

He added: "What comes afterwards ... this is a present when you win a game or get to the next stage. When they give you money, I think you have to feel respect and this is something that we don't feel."

Cameroon have won the Cup of Nations four times. But their last victory came in 2002. Ghana's wait has been even longer. Their fourth title was claimed in 1982. They were beaten finalists two years ago in Equatorial Guinea and in Angola in 2010.

"When I see them in training or relaxing, they are not talking about money," Broos added. "They are talking about beating Ghana and going on to win the cup.

"We're in the semi-final and this is not what was expected from us. In every game we've grown in confidence.

"If we lose, it won't be because we were thinking about money. It will be because Ghana are stronger than us."