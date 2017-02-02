South Sudan: Moroccan King Visits South Sudan

Moroccan King Mohammed VI on Wednesday started his three-day visit in Juba, as the North African state moves to diversify its investments and diplomatic influence in Africa.

Rabat, which was on Tuesday readmitted to the African Union after more than three decades, is seeking to increase its economic interests on the continent.

The kingdom has, in recent East and West Africa tours by King Mohammed VI, signed agreements with host governments in manufacturing, banking, mining, insurance and construction.

In war-torn South Sudan, the king will meet with President Salva Kiir to discuss the implementation of Juba's peace agreement.

The two leaders are also expected to hold talks in bid to deepen bilateral relations.

King Mohammed VI is expected to address South Sudanese nationals on Thursday.