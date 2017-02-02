Uganda: Fourteen Die in Grisly Road Crash in Uganda

At least 14 people have been killed after a commuter taxi in which they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry.

Eye witnesses and police say all the passengers, including the driver and conductor, in the 14-seater taxi died.

The accident on the Kampala-Jinja highway, part of the Northern Corridor, is notorious for fatal crashes.

According to Ugandan media, the driver of the lorry is reported to have been speeding before he lost control of the vehicle crashing into the taxi headed in the opposite direction.

Among the dead are children said to have been reporting for the first term of school.

Statistics from the World Health Organisation show that Uganda has one of the highest road traffic fatalities in the world.

Bad driving, poorly marked and lit roads, absence of and lack of proper signage, failure to follow traffic rules and vehicles in poor mechanical condition are some of the common causes.