2 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Irene Ntale Thrills as the Junction Opens Doors to Public

By Moses Opobo

She followed this with her repertoire of follow-up hits, including Love letter, a duet with Ugandan musician Bebe Cool, Ono mwana, Nkubukinze, Stay with me, and Batubatisa, in which she laments the pain of dating a serial cheat.

Clad in a red tight skirt and black top and heels, the singer dedicated her song Batubatise to the ladies in the house, and got the entire house on its feet.

After her performance, live DJ mixes followed till the wee hours of the morning.Several local music starts and event organisers attended the event.

According to the promoters of the new joint, the facility will be running a weekly calendar featuring different theme nights from Tuesday to Sunday, graced by some of the best DJ's in town.

